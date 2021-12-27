PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $84,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,420,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after acquiring an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,302,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,758,000 after acquiring an additional 96,356 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDXX traded up $6.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $651.75. 429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $626.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.22. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.23 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.