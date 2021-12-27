Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Market Cap Reaches $13.98 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.98 million and $2.33 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.46 or 0.00014520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.82 or 0.00215760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,879,918 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,400 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

