Pigeoncoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,704.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $725,743.88 and approximately $20,704.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013286 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000455 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000120 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

