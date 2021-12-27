Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,602,000 shares of company stock worth $322,865,060. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 109,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

PING traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. 3,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,096. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.29.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.