PirateCash (PIRATE) Achieves Market Cap of $539,917.06

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $539,917.06 and approximately $468.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

