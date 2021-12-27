PIXEL Price Tops $0.0031 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $3,827.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,278.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.13 or 0.00917148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.72 or 0.00252029 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00024493 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003050 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.