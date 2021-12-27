Pointe Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,747 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 380,626 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,111,000 after acquiring an additional 59,418 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 63,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Microsoft stock opened at $334.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

