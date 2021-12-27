Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to announce $54.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.09 million and the highest is $54.15 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $194.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.94 million to $195.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $304.18 million, with estimates ranging from $288.46 million to $319.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. The company had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRCH. Benchmark upped their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCH stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. 18,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,613. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

