Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement with Core Scientific. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.75 target price on the stock.

Shares of XPDI stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPDI. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,393,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,458,000.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

