Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,980 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Premier were worth $13,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Premier by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Premier by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Premier by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 5.5% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock opened at $40.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several research firms have commented on PINC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

