Primecoin (XPM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $755.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 39.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $755.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 70.3% lower against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 2,632.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1,213,265,171.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,983,685 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

