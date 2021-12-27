Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSEC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prospect Capital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 112.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

