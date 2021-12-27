Public Mint Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $8.94 million and approximately $55,076.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00038602 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 82.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,990,331 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

