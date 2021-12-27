QCM Cayman Ltd. Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

QCM Cayman Ltd. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,445,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 754,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,502,150,000 after acquiring an additional 371,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,421.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,462.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,439.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

