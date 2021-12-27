QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $182.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $192.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.79 and its 200-day moving average is $148.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

