RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. RadNet reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 14.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in RadNet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in RadNet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDNT stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.66. 493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. RadNet has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

