Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.36

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.36 and last traded at $40.20, with a volume of 5196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDWR. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.71, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Radware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

