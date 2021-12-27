Rari Governance Token Market Cap Tops $346.77 Million (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $346.77 million and $2.84 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $28.58 or 0.00055784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Profile

Rari Governance Token is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,134,871 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rari Governance Token’s official website is rari.capital . The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

