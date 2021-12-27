Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 15,211 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $77,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 858.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 27,847 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 187,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,064,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.46. The company had a trading volume of 18,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,807. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.