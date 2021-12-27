Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 9,595 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $29,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

ECL stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.78. 1,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,644. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

