Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,945 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.17% of Clorox worth $34,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.23. 5,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.86 and a 200-day moving average of $170.01. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.