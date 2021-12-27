Rathbone Brothers plc Has $145.38 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,912 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up 1.6% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $145,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total value of $3,295,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $12,241,333. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $571.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,786. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $586.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.52.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.