Raydium Price Tops $7.67 (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.67 or 0.00015131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $613.42 million and approximately $52.05 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00061670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.92 or 0.07946420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00073801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,649.50 or 0.99873459 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00053226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,938,089 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

