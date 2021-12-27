Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $35,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $252.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.13 and its 200-day moving average is $240.09. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.90.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

