Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Biogen were worth $42,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $235.41 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.65.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

