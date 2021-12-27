Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Biogen were worth $42,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BIIB stock opened at $235.41 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.65.
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
