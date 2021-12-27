Raymond James & Associates Buys 325 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $37,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,012.36 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $976.50 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,053.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,094.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.