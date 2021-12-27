Raymond James & Associates Purchases 7,052 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $41,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

IWN opened at $164.80 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.45 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

