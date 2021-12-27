Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $39,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 130.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 36.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of ATR stock opened at $116.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.31. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.37 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.