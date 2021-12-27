Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116,404 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Altice USA were worth $34,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 16,995.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,321 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3,344.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,497,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,716 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 21.6% in the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,713,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 68.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after acquiring an additional 511,749 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATUS. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $16.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

