Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,683 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 429,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,633,000 after acquiring an additional 191,247 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,230,000 after acquiring an additional 116,982 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,206,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 157,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after acquiring an additional 89,725 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $163.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.20 and a 12-month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

