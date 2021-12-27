Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $24,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,364 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $60,270,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 719 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,814 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.70.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $382.29 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.03 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,023 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

