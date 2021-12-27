Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.52

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.52 and last traded at $41.52, with a volume of 574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $534.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,966.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.42.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDVT. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Violet in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Red Violet by 187.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Violet in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Red Violet by 790.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Violet in the third quarter valued at $240,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Violet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

