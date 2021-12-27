Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.22.

REMYY opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $24.41.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.