Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,649 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $28,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 28,830 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 153.8% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its stake in Autodesk by 16.7% in the third quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 35,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 113,091 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $280.99 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

