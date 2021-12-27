Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,283 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $183,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $442.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

