Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,801 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $30,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist upped their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $172.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.80. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

