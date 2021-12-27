Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Five Below were worth $24,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Five Below by 3.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $193.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.10 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.72.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

