Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ciena were worth $22,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 45.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 25.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 34.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $76.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $77.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

