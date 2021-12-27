Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 14,722 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,722 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $25,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $109.05 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

