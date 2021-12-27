Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 26,839 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 26,839 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,059 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $73,694,000 after purchasing an additional 55,830 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 531,030 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,802,000 after buying an additional 109,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414,718 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

TJX opened at $73.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

