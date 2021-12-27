Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 841 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $22,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $64.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

