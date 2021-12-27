Reviewing Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) & Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Human Pheromone Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive 15.37% 297.62% 17.09% Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Human Pheromone Sciences has a beta of 3.87, suggesting that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Colgate-Palmolive and Human Pheromone Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive 1 8 3 0 2.17 Human Pheromone Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus price target of $86.10, indicating a potential upside of 4.00%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Human Pheromone Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Human Pheromone Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive $16.47 billion 4.24 $2.70 billion $3.13 26.45 Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Human Pheromone Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co. is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for dogs and cats. The company was founded by William Colgate in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Human Pheromone Sciences

Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of consumer products that contain human pheromones, a mood-enhancing component. It operates under the Natural Attraction brand. The company was founded on November 28, 1989 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

