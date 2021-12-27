Reviewing Datable Technology (TTMZF) and Its Peers

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS: TTMZF) is one of 389 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Datable Technology to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Datable Technology alerts:

Datable Technology has a beta of -3.01, indicating that its share price is 401% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datable Technology’s rivals have a beta of -2.24, indicating that their average share price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Datable Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Datable Technology Competitors 2505 12732 23601 641 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 22.63%. Given Datable Technology’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Datable Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datable Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Datable Technology $1.47 million -$1.37 million -1.27 Datable Technology Competitors $1.76 billion $338.44 million -37.33

Datable Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Datable Technology. Datable Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Datable Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datable Technology -135.19% N/A -110.02% Datable Technology Competitors -126.35% -143.67% -5.84%

Summary

Datable Technology rivals beat Datable Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Datable Technology Company Profile

Datable Technology Corp. is a technology company, which operates in the consumer Internet advertising sector and provides digital and social media consumer engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions. Its consumer marketing platform which enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and offers on the mobile phone. The company was founded by Robert Craig and Carlos Yong in February 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Datable Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datable Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.