Reviewing ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A Polar Power -36.96% -27.73% -21.56%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ESS Tech and Polar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 0 6 0 3.00 Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESS Tech currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.95%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Polar Power.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and Polar Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A Polar Power $9.03 million 5.47 -$10.87 million ($0.48) -8.04

ESS Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polar Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Polar Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ESS Tech beats Polar Power on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

