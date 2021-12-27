Reviewing Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) & Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Flux Power and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III 0 1 1 0 2.50

Flux Power currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 212.02%. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.61%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -57.24% -119.04% -59.72% Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.8% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flux Power and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $26.26 million 2.61 -$12.79 million ($1.01) -4.25 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Summary

Flux Power beats Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

