Reviewing Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Guardforce AI and Enbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A Enbridge 13.47% 9.76% 3.46%

This table compares Guardforce AI and Enbridge’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.64 -$3.13 million N/A N/A Enbridge $29.18 billion 2.64 $2.51 billion $2.22 17.12

Enbridge has higher revenue and earnings than Guardforce AI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Guardforce AI and Enbridge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Enbridge 0 4 10 0 2.71

Enbridge has a consensus price target of $53.85, indicating a potential upside of 41.70%. Given Enbridge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enbridge is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.0% of Enbridge shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enbridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enbridge beats Guardforce AI on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc. engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines. The Gas Distribution & Storage segment consists of natural gas utility operations, the core of that is Enbridge gas, which serves residential, commercial and industrial customers. It also includes natural gas distribution activities in Quebec and an investment in Noverco, which holds a majority interest in a subsidiary entity engaged in distribution and energy transportation primarily in Quebec. The Gas Transmission & Midstream segment comprises of investments in natural gas pipelines, processing and green energy projects, the company's commodity marketing businesses, and international activities.

