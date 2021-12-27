Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,417 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 872,849 shares of company stock worth $64,447,037. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Revolve Group stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.45. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.52.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

