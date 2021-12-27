Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 26,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $296.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.23. The firm has a market cap of $741 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

