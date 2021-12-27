Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $16.68 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $16,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY opened at $126.42 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $103.66 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.61.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.