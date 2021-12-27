Roble Belko & Company Inc Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $59.55 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.23.

